© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silence of the Doctors
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • December 24, 2020
I've spoken to many doctors who agree that the current measures are not only unnecessary, but are more of a detriment to our health than any benefit, however they are unable to speak out for fear of professional retribution at the hands of their professional college, the health bureaucracy or their public employer.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.