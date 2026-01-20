BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Two Tier Justice ENDS Here? Don Lemon's Church Tantrum = YEARS in Prison – DOJ on Notice!
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
66 views • 1 day ago

Don Lemon thought he could storm a peaceful church service, chant with protesters, refuse to leave, and hide behind "journalism" — but the Trump DOJ isn't playing games! After anti-ICE agitators (chanting "Justice for Renee Good" and "ICE out") interrupted worship at Cities Church in Minnesota, Lemon filmed it all and got called out by Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon: "You are ON NOTICE!" Now the FACE Act is in play — the SAME law used to jail elderly pro-lifers for YEARS over clinic blockades. This wasn't peaceful reporting — it was planned, disruptive, and on private property. Trespassing? Intimidation? Hate crime vibes? The rant is ON: No more two-tier justice for leftist "victims" screaming white supremacy while trampling First Amendment rights. Donny Boy's victimhood tour on that podcast won't save him — indictment incoming?!If pro-lifers got decades for singing hymns, what does Lemon deserve for barging in and refusing to leave? Drop your thoughts below — should he face the SAME punishment? Like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more unfiltered truth!#DonLemon #FACEAct #ChurchProtest #TrumpDOJ #TwoTierJustice #ReneeGood



