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Bayer Pharmaceuticals President Stefan Oelrich “mRNA Vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy”
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747 views • November 14, 2021
Bayer Pharmaceuticals President Stefan Oelrich “mRNA Vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy”
2021 OCT 24 - KEY 01 – Opening Ceremony – World Health Summit 2021
My Blog Post with Clip Transcript:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/bayer-pharmaceuticals-president-stefan.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
2021 OCT 24 - KEY 01 – Opening Ceremony – World Health Summit 2021
My Blog Post with Clip Transcript:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/11/bayer-pharmaceuticals-president-stefan.html
Find me on social media:
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
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