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Christian Persecution in China: Police Crack Down Taken To New Level
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15 views • February 04, 2020
On the 9th December, 2018 China's police state began a crackdown on Christians from the Early Rain Covenant Church, with reports of more than 100 Christians detained over the next few days. The senior pastor, Wang Yi and his wife have not been heard from since their arrest.
This video includes powerful and moving excerpts from a declaration Wang Yi wrote a few months earlier about the concept of "faithful disobedience". This declaration was written to stir up Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) to use the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ.
This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.
Click here to read more about this topic of "Faithful Disobedience": https://goo.gl/MKjxVt
This video includes powerful and moving excerpts from a declaration Wang Yi wrote a few months earlier about the concept of "faithful disobedience". This declaration was written to stir up Christians in and out of the underground church in China (and around the world) to use the corruption within the Chinese government and its persecution of the Christian church to demonstrate a greater government, the Kingdom of Heaven, and the cross of Jesus Christ.
This is a call for Christians to come out of lukewarm religion, to take up your cross in obedience to Jesus Christ in solidarity with persecuted Christians everywhere.
Click here to read more about this topic of "Faithful Disobedience": https://goo.gl/MKjxVt
Keywords
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