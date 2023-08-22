Create New Account
MonkeyWerx Gives Us Some Data On Direct Energy Weapons (DEW)
The Kokoda Kid
Published 21 hours ago

There are still many among us who still don't believe that weapons like those portrayed in the movie, 'Star Wars', actually exist. Nothing could be further from the truth if what we see in this video clip is accurate. You be the judge.


Video Source:

MonkeyWerxUS

For more interesting updates on military aircraft tracking around the globe, be sure to pay a visit to the Monkey planet at MonkeyWerxUS



Closing theme music:

'Imminent Threat' by Steve Oxen

FesliyanStudios

Closing credits compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

NOTE: There is no connection between MonkeyWerx or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
directed energy weaponsdewenergy weaponsdirected energy weapon

