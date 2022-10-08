Full Show Kanye West's Explosive Tucker Interview; FBI Arrests 11 Pro-Life Activists 10/7/22

Ahead in this week's Headline News: Kanye West, now known as simply "ye", blew up the internet this week when he was pictured with Candace Owens wearing a "White lives matter" shirt at his YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris. He sat down with Fox News host, Tucker Carlson last night to talk about that, the Clintons, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and even shocked us when he brought up Jared and Josh Kushner saying that they were just in it for the money. Kanye was focused on God throughout the interview stating that his power only comes from God, and referenced Bible stories, including Moses and the Red Sea.

The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted 11 pro-life activists who investigators said blocked access to a Tennessee abortion clinic during a protest, saying they violated the FACE Act.

The activists, according to the indictment, organized an event blockading an abortion clinic near Nashville earlier this year. The DOJ alleges the group physically prevented both employees of the clinic and at least one would-be patient from entering the building in early March. The federal FACE Act prohibits demonstrators from blocking access to abortion clinics.

Read more: https://www.resistancechicks.com/kanye-wests-explosive-tucker-interview/

