© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bad Decisions: The Joe Biden Story
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • May 02, 2021
After watching this you’ll certainly question how this potato got more votes than Obama!
After watching this you’ll certainly question how this potato got more votes than Obama!
In his nearly five decades at the very top of American politics, Joe Biden has often been an embarrassment to the nation — flip-flopping on issues like war, immigration and taxes, spouting disturbing racial comments and helping broker unsavory deals to enrich his family.
"Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."
--Robert Gates, Pres. Obama's Sec. of Defense
Newsmax TV’s special “BAD DECISIONS: The Joe Biden Story” presents a powerful, unflinching and balanced look at the checkered record of Joe Biden.
After watching this you’ll certainly question how this potato got more votes than Obama!
In his nearly five decades at the very top of American politics, Joe Biden has often been an embarrassment to the nation — flip-flopping on issues like war, immigration and taxes, spouting disturbing racial comments and helping broker unsavory deals to enrich his family.
"Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."
--Robert Gates, Pres. Obama's Sec. of Defense
Newsmax TV’s special “BAD DECISIONS: The Joe Biden Story” presents a powerful, unflinching and balanced look at the checkered record of Joe Biden.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.