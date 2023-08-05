Create New Account
THE LEOPARD AND ABRAMS TANKS IN WAR THUNDER ARMOR/GUN ANALYSIS VS RUSSIAN
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
These are in the news a lot right now and have been realistically in the game for years. We can study the armor and weapons in detail here. Part of a series on these modern tanks where we see using X-ray and Armor measurements what they are made of. Firing range kills of Russian tanks included, combat vids coming up.

technologygamingtanksleopardwarthunderpanzer

