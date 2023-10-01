Create New Account
CHINA CLAIMS USA !!
Tilt
Published Yesterday

This is a short clip form Michael Yon on the Stew Peters show; the full video is well worth watching. Yon calling out the real dangers of what is unfolding with China & WEF.(Chinese Nationals Plan Violent Uprising In America: Illegal Invasion To Destroy Nation)


americachinaborderwarusainvasionalexjonesmichaeladamsmikecuriouswefyonprocative

