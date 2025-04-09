Good Neighbours - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie rock duo, Good Neighbours, while on Foster The People's Paradise State of Mind Tour." Good Neighbours is currently supporting their newest single, Starry Eyed.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - February 15, 2025
Location - The Salt Shed in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:55 Front Lounge
05:12 Bathroom
05:35 Bunks
07:41 Back Lounge
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
