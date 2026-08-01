🚨🚨IVAR GIAEVER NOBEL PRIZE IN PHYSICS:





"Global Warming IS A SCAM, Climate Change is of natural origin. CO2 is very good for Plant growth..."





"It's nothing more than another hoax by the Elite, with the complicit execution of their governmental and media lackeys..."





THE HOAX EXPOSED; The emergency is with the Globalist Elite in reducing the Population. 👇🔥





Nothing can stop what is already moving. 😤





👇

https://t.me/melissaredpill