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Oh, Yes It Is About Gun Confiscation, Kamala!
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101 views • March 30, 2021
Fraudulent Vice President Kamala Harris claims that no one is coming after people's guns and yet, at the heart of every single "gun control" bill is gun confiscation. The end of pretended legislation is the removal of our property and our rights. In this episode, we'll talk about just that.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/oh-yes-it-is-about-gun-confiscation-kamala/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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