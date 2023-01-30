Back To Eden [2011 - Dana Richardson & Sarah Zentz]

https://youtu.be/6rPPUmStKQ4 https://www.backtoedenfilm.com

BACK TO EDEN is a documentary about Paul Gautschi, an American gardener and arborist who pioneered a no-till vegetable gardening technique that uses wood chips to conserve water, regenerate the soil, and grow nutrient-rich healthy food. BACK TO EDEN shares Paul's lifelong journey, walking with God and learning how to get back to the simple, productive organic gardening methods of sustainable provision that were given to mankind in the garden of Eden. After years of back-breaking toil in ground ravaged by the effects of man-made growing systems, Paul Gautschi has discovered a taste of what God intended for mankind in the garden of Eden. Some of the vital issues facing agriculture today include soil preparation, fertilization, irrigation, weed control, pest control, crop rotation, and PH issues. None of these issues exist in the unaltered state of nature or in Paul’s gardens and orchards. The food growing system that has resulted from Paul Gautschi’s incredible experiences has garnered the interest of visitors from around the world. Never, until now, have Paul’s organic gardening methods been documented and shared like this! BACK TO EDEN invites you to take a walk with Paul as he teaches you sustainable organic growing methods that are capable of being implemented in diverse climates around the world.

The documentary film went viral gaining over 50 million views in 228 countries and ignited the global gardening movement called "Back to Eden Gardening." The simple, sustainable permaculture design of the Back to Eden Gardening method is to mimic the way nature intended plants to grow in resilient fertile soil. By implementing organic gardening principles, this low maintenance wood chip gardening method, whether implemented on a small-scale garden or large-scale farm, is a vital process of extreme ecological importance and will have unprecedented benefits to all life on our planet. Gardeners and farmers who practice regenerative agriculture ultimately improve the health of the planet and the health of humankind.