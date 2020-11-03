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Owner Of Soft Play Center In Liverpool Exercise His Common Law Against Police Intimidation - 3rd Police Visit
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142 views • November 03, 2020
Owner Of Soft Play Center In Liverpool Exercise His Common Law Against Police Intimidation - 3rd Police Visit
"Under the protection of Magna Carta 2020, you are hereby notified that everything you say or do will be used as evidence against you in a Common Law court, where you will be charged with crimes ancillary to fraud, treason and genocide, should you choose not to immediately cease and desist in your unlawful aggression against the People."
"Under the protection of Magna Carta 2020, you are hereby notified that everything you say or do will be used as evidence against you in a Common Law court, where you will be charged with crimes ancillary to fraud, treason and genocide, should you choose not to immediately cease and desist in your unlawful aggression against the People."
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