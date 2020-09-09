Dead Woman Positive, 2018 Exports/Imports Covid-19 Tests, & Aussie Protests, Social Media Police

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Salisbury woman Died In Feb, But Tested Positive in June
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Av0g4_qLd_8
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2018/tradeflow/Imports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html
Protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyPm5YYyl9k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHUtK5ckGVs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVksuTZHwig
Social Media Police in Australia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o39QvWcPmNk
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