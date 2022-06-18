Little Girl Killed by Ukrainian Artillery - Recorded Pro-Peace Song for Dad Earlier. : ( - 061822

61 views • June 18, 2022

Kira’s tragedy occurred not long after she recorded herself singing the popular children’s song for her father, “Peace is the most important word in the world.”

Six-year-old Kira was killed by Ukrainain artillery fire in the town of Shakhtyorsk.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.