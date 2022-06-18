Little Girl Killed by Ukrainian Artillery - Recorded Pro-Peace Song for Dad Earlier. : ( - 061822

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Little Girl Killed by Ukrainian Artillery Recorded Pro-Peace Song for Dad Earlier
Six-year-old Kira was killed by Ukrainain artillery fire in the town of Shakhtyorsk.
Kira’s tragedy occurred not long after she recorded herself singing the popular children’s song for her father, “Peace is the most important word in the world.”
RIP Kira.
Subscribe to Uncensored RT @RTnewseu