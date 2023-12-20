BREAKING NEWS - Vivek Ramaswamy Removes Himself From Colorado Ballot In Solidarity With Trump

n a video released to social media, Vivek Ramaswamy announced he'd remove himself from the Colorado ballot in solidarity with former President Trump, and called on other 2024 Republican presidential contenders to do the same.

This video is in response to this video, I posted here first:

News Alert❗️- Trump Ineligible for Presidency, Colorado Supreme Court says late Tuesday



https://www.brighteon.com/c8fd9598-6393-44e0-a262-6a26c4b3a639





