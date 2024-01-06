NATO Plunging In Battle For Crimea

Amid the ongoing Russian devastating strikes on the Ukrainian military infrastructure, Kiev attempted attacks on the Crimean peninsula.

On January 3, there was an invasion of NATO reconnaissance aircraft around Crimea. Bombardier Challenger, RQ-4B Global Hawk, Boeing P-8A Poseidon took part in a large reconnaissance operation over the Black Sea. More aircraft were spotted over the Romanian and Turkish coasts.

The reconnaissance aircraft of the Alliance are aiming Ukrainian missile and drone strikes.

As it was expected, the first attempt to attack the peninsula took place on the same day. According to local reports, at least 6 missiles, including presumably S-200 and Neptunes, were shot down and intercepted by the electronic warfare means near Sevastopol. Ukrainian Su-24 which took part in the attack was also reportedly shot down.

However, the Russian military did not officially comment on the incident, providing no details.

On January 4, Ukrainian forces coordinated by the NATO military launched another massive attack on the peninsula in an attempt to overload Russian air defense.

On the evening, at least 10 Ukrainian missiles were destroyed over the western coast. Most of them were reportedly Storm Shadows, accompanied by several expendable decoy missiles.

After the missile attack failed, Ukrainian forces attempted massive drone strikes.

Over the past night, 36 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down over Crimea and another one was destroyed near the Russian town of Novorossiysk, where the Russian fleet is based.

Some Russian military sources claimed that F-16 fighters of NATO took part in the recent attacks. Operated by foreign pilots, they launched several missiles from the airspace of Romania. This may provoke Russian retaliation strikes on the NATO territory.

Despite the humiliating defeat in the battle against the Russian air defense forces, Kiev does not stop attempts to attack the peninsula.

At about midday on January 5, Ukrainian anti-ship Neptune missile was shot down over the northwestern waters of the Black Sea. Ukrainian and NATO attempts to launch more massive attacks are likely to continue in the coming days.

