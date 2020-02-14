This is How Your Data is Used AGAINST You

You’ve heard of autonomous self-driving vehicles. Well, the goal is to automate humans.



An explosive interview with Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff reveals how social engineers are collecting all of your data and using it against you in the new era of surveillance capitalism.



Social engineers are writing the music for the masses, and we as a whole are ignorantly dancing’. The masses are being indoctrinated, manipulated, and directed in every area of life.



“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, and data is the new oil. They are mining humans like coal; humans and their digital experiences, thoughts, and feelings, and our behavioral patterns. We are the greatest natural resource on earth.” ~ Zach Drew



”Nearly every product or service that begins with the word ‘smart’ or ‘personalized,’ every internet-enabled device, every ‘digital assistant,’ is simply a supply-chain interface for the unobstructed flow of behavioral data on its way to predicting our futures in a surveillance economy.” ~ Harvard professor, Shoshana Zuboff



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