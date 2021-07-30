Modern Psalmist. God is On the Move!🔥🔥🔥

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The psalmist is a well-defined figure in the Bible. He works either as a Levite in a dual profession of an ordained cantor and priest, or in some cases, as a prophet, and is responsible for maintaining the necessary equilibrium between both the prophetic and priestly vocations, the intellect and the imagination.
Modern Psalmist provides training and resources to help equip and empower worship leaders, musicians, and singers in prophetic/spontaneous worship by demystifying it through the explanation and demonstration of basic techniques and concepts.
Definition of psalmist
: a writer or composer of especially biblical psalms
Some psalmists may also be prophets. One definition of prophet is Poet!
Modern Psalmist, Poet, Musician, Art Department, Writer, News, Politics