PORN KILLS-list of young PORN ACTRESSES that died too young because of PORN

Despite a large number of fans and good earnings, porn industry stars often complain of depression. Many of them die in their prime and at the peak of their careers from addiction to drugs or commit suicide. Why? Because porn is degrading, satanic and wicked! And, ofcourse being involved in this, will have catastrophic consequences on anyone. So, this video speaks about these young women: Dahlia Sky died in July 2021 Olivia Lua died while in rehab in 2018. She started taking drugs. Olivia Nova died in 2018 August Ames committed suicide in December 2017 at the age of 23. Yuri Luv died of a drug overdose in 2017. Dakota Skye was found in a van. weeks before Dahlia Sky in 2021. God have mercy on all of us and STAY AWAY FROM PORN!!

