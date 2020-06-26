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The Corona Files #1: Mexico's Covid-19 Hoax and Mass Conditioning
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17 views • June 26, 2020
This video covers 7 interesting ways Mexico approaches the corona panic, but not all Mexican's are buying the lies.
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These images and voice/video segments can be downloaded and used in your content (fair use). Any size contribution to keep this project going is much appreciated. Please consider:
Zelle to [email protected] or
PayPal to [email protected]
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