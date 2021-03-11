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"THE MIGHTY 200" by Toots Sweet
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0 view • March 11, 2021
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Lyrics
They're just ordinary people like you and me
voicing an opinion
only to be singled out shamefully
by Hillary Clinton
targeted by politico accused of being Russian bots
and then kicked off social media with an orange X through their avatar
meanwhile
the only Russians i see here are the silicon valley Russian Czars
drinking vodka martinis served with Russian Caviar
driving fancy sports cars smoking Cuban cigars eating tuna tar tar
it's the liberal fascist democrats who act like Russian oligarchs
voicing an opinion trying to make a difference aint nothing wrong
until the democrats decide you aint got a voice anymore
James Woods Alex Jones it doesn't matter who you are Laura Loomer Candace Owens Michele Malkin even Louis Farakhan
free speech is free speech and it's never to be trampled on
the liberal left police state fascists took censorship way too far
we defeated Nazi fascism in a second world war
until the democrats brought it back right through our front door
it's like a liberal indoctrination with imagination
the way turned the battle of the sexes into a gender neutral confrontation
Temptation to spread disinformation and you'd think politico was really a Russian Pravda affiliation
So here's my interpretation of this situation
Hillary Clinton did her very best Ma Barker impersonation
it's a manifestation dumbing down information
as we leave the balance of our future in the hands of this next generation
they been targeted lied about and told they do not belong
how is speaking your mind a political crime in the eyes of the law
we been putting up with liberal censorship for way too long
it's freedom of speech they try to breach that we're all fighting for
Lyrics
They're just ordinary people like you and me
voicing an opinion
only to be singled out shamefully
by Hillary Clinton
targeted by politico accused of being Russian bots
and then kicked off social media with an orange X through their avatar
meanwhile
the only Russians i see here are the silicon valley Russian Czars
drinking vodka martinis served with Russian Caviar
driving fancy sports cars smoking Cuban cigars eating tuna tar tar
it's the liberal fascist democrats who act like Russian oligarchs
voicing an opinion trying to make a difference aint nothing wrong
until the democrats decide you aint got a voice anymore
James Woods Alex Jones it doesn't matter who you are Laura Loomer Candace Owens Michele Malkin even Louis Farakhan
free speech is free speech and it's never to be trampled on
the liberal left police state fascists took censorship way too far
we defeated Nazi fascism in a second world war
until the democrats brought it back right through our front door
it's like a liberal indoctrination with imagination
the way turned the battle of the sexes into a gender neutral confrontation
Temptation to spread disinformation and you'd think politico was really a Russian Pravda affiliation
So here's my interpretation of this situation
Hillary Clinton did her very best Ma Barker impersonation
it's a manifestation dumbing down information
as we leave the balance of our future in the hands of this next generation
they been targeted lied about and told they do not belong
how is speaking your mind a political crime in the eyes of the law
we been putting up with liberal censorship for way too long
it's freedom of speech they try to breach that we're all fighting for
Keywords
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