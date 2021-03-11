"THE MIGHTY 200" by Toots Sweet

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Lyrics

They're just ordinary people like you and me

voicing an opinion

only to be singled out shamefully

by Hillary Clinton

targeted by politico accused of being Russian bots

and then kicked off social media with an orange X through their avatar

meanwhile

the only Russians i see here are the silicon valley Russian Czars

drinking vodka martinis served with Russian Caviar

driving fancy sports cars smoking Cuban cigars eating tuna tar tar

it's the liberal fascist democrats who act like Russian oligarchs



voicing an opinion trying to make a difference aint nothing wrong

until the democrats decide you aint got a voice anymore



James Woods Alex Jones it doesn't matter who you are Laura Loomer Candace Owens Michele Malkin even Louis Farakhan

free speech is free speech and it's never to be trampled on

the liberal left police state fascists took censorship way too far



we defeated Nazi fascism in a second world war

until the democrats brought it back right through our front door



it's like a liberal indoctrination with imagination

the way turned the battle of the sexes into a gender neutral confrontation

Temptation to spread disinformation and you'd think politico was really a Russian Pravda affiliation

So here's my interpretation of this situation

Hillary Clinton did her very best Ma Barker impersonation

it's a manifestation dumbing down information

as we leave the balance of our future in the hands of this next generation



they been targeted lied about and told they do not belong

how is speaking your mind a political crime in the eyes of the law

we been putting up with liberal censorship for way too long

it's freedom of speech they try to breach that we're all fighting for