Joe Oltmann Untamed | Ann Vandersteel | Unpacking America | 02.10.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
26 views • 2 days ago

Today’s episode cuts straight through the noise to examine allegations of deep-rooted corruption in Colorado’s judiciary and beyond, centered on claims raised by Christopher Gregory and lawsuits involving figures like David Beller. We explore how power operating behind closed doors has led to real consequences for people who didn’t deserve it, while trust in institutions continues to erode. This isn’t about hopium or headlines; it’s about confronting uncomfortable questions around accountability, immunity, and who actually represents the people.


Joining the show is Ann Vandersteel, bringing firsthand insight into the pressure points shaping the national conversation from the appetite (or lack thereof) for confronting corruption, to the complex web of relationships in politics, media, and influence networks. We unpack testimony, whistleblower claims, and the broader geopolitical narratives being invoked from Venezuela and Serbia to the World Economic Forum while separating verifiable facts from speculation and fear-driven rhetoric. The goal: clarity over chaos.


We also take a hard look at President Trump’s inner circle and the concern that some around him may be working against his stated agenda, modern-day Brutus and Judas moments that complicate leadership in a hostile environment. From national debt myths to factional splits (MAGA vs. MIGA), from broken systems to the resolve to fight rather than fold, this episode argues that the voice of the American people is the hill worth defending no matter how messy the fight gets.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

