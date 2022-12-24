There Was No Way To Win

A no-win situation is a possibility everyone may face.
Game theorists call this a negative-sum scenario.
Real life isn’t just about win-win (positive-sum) and win-lose (zero-sum) situations.
Life serves up many “Kobayashi Maru” tests of character ― and often they don’t involve brinkmanship.
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan | 1982
