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Yahweh's Truth #211
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23 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth: Wick & Viss [#211] finds "Wick & Viss" discussing the pagan roots of the Christmas holiday and providing damning quotes against its observance. Who is Satan Claws? Why do people decorate trees? Find out! This powerful study is completely anti-Christmas and provides many answers as to when and where Jesus was born in addition to commentary regarding white nations in general.
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