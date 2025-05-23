The Broken Credit Score System: Arbitrary, Discriminatory & Damaging

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In our latest Underground USA episode, we dive in to the shadowy world of credit scoring, the murky system where opaque, error-prone algorithms dictate your access to loans, housing, and jobs. This dystopian setup, eerily similar to authoritarian social credit surveillance systems in communist China, punishes everyday choices and deepens inequities. With scores that swing unpredictably and mistakes that ruin lives, the industry serves banks, not people, thriving on a rigged game. Join us as we expose chilling parallels to social credit systems, reveal the human cost, and explore fairer alternatives. Tune in to Underground USA to learn why this flawed system holds millions captive—and how we can break free...
Segment 2: America’s Third Watch Segment
