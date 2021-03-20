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March 20 2021 - Worldwide Freedom Rallies
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30 views • April 21, 2021
A compilation of video footage from around the world. Millions protesting the Global Hoax which is destroying the economy, and the lives of Billions of people. Bill Gates & Tony Fauci will be held responsible along with thousands of overs for perpetuating a hoax causing massive harm, injury and death. Nuremberg Trials are already setup for the thousands involved in these crimes against humanity. All Government, Main stream Media and Social Media platforms taking part in this Nazi style Globalist plan orchestrated by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, will go down in History as the Worst crimes ever on an unsuspecting public.
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