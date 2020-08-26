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Polls Show Riots Are Hurting Biden
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33 views • August 26, 2020
As riots and unrest continue to dominate the headlines, a new poll has found that almost as many American voters now view violent crime as an important election issue compared to coronavirus, something that is likely to help President Trump.
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http://prisonplanet.com
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