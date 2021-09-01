X22 REPORT: Ep. 2565b - Message Sent & Received, Floor Is Yours, Stay Alert, Be Vigilant, No Escape, No Deals

X22 REPORT: Ep. 2565b - August 31, 2021

Message Sent & Received, Floor Is Yours, Stay Alert, Be Vigilant, No Escape, No Deals



The [DS] is panicking, [JB] is a disaster and they are now in the process of separating themselves from him. In the end [JB] will be removed by the 25th Amendment or something else will happen, what are they waiting for, the right time, timing is everything. Trump and the patriots now have everything in position, special ops are now being run in the DC and Trump sent a message, Make America Great Again. It's time to take back the country, no deals, no escape, the floor is now his to run the op. Devolution, [NP] will try to make everyone believe that Trump is trying to nuke the US, projection, Defcon [1] non nuke.



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