BILL GATES AND MATT HANCOCK SQUIRM WHEN QUESTIONED BY REPORTERS
Disgraced Former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, recently appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote his new book and got more than he bargained for when a co-host gave him the grilling of a lifetime for not following his own tyrannical social distancing guidance back in 2021. Bill Gates received a similar grilling recently over his relationship with convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.


POSTED: February 13, 2023

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
