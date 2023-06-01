Quo Vadis





May 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for May 24, 2023.





I am with you and I will not leave you for a moment.





You mothers understand me, especially in the most difficult moments, you know well that the one who loves her children, for them would be ready to offer her life.





And I understand how much we mothers would do for the well-being of our children.





I showed you first, how strong I was at the foot of the Cross of My Only Son. Dear Ones, try to tell your children about Jesus, his love, his loyalty.





He could have lived without going through all that suffering, but he offered himself, to the point of giving his life on the Cross just as a testimony of how great the love he has for all of you.





I, your Heavenly Mother, invite you to walk your path not being afraid of what you might encounter along the way.





Remember that, with love you overcome all the obstacles you encounter on the ground path.





Offer your sufferings always with love and Jesus will reward you on your return from the cold earth, with His infinite love.





Children, come closer to Holy Communion, you will receive Jesus in your heart and ask him above all to save you from all the dangers you encounter on your earthly path.





Your return to the Father will be the Eternal Prize.





I am close to you, don't be afraid.





The times are coming to an end and you will be rewarded with true life, the eternal life beside your Father.





Your Mother Mary Most Holy.





A similar message was given to Valentina on MARCH 1, 2023:





Here is that message of Our Lady:





I am here with you, a mother who cannot leave you alone when you, most beloved children, call upon her.





Dear children, the times to come will be, unfortunately, still more complicated but you: do not fear. I will never leave you alone.





Your world is growing worse every day and my Son is suffering too much.





I believe that you will not need to wait much longer, because He loves you and does not want it to happen that anyone suffers and dies because of the wickedness of other brethren.





Enough now! You do not merit, some of you, to suffer too much for the wickedness of some.





Continue to pray and intercede for these young ones, who no longer know what evil is.





I pray you, you who still pray to your Eternal Father, continue to make sacrifices in order to offer them for the young, who, losing faith, are killing each other.





Always give them your good example, because too many young are losing life because of the temptations of Satan.





Not believing leads my children only into doing evil to each other.





I am suffering much. I pray to Jesus for these disobedient children of mine, but Satan keeps them bound strongly in his fist, because they let him.





My dear children, I count so much on you.





Do not tire of praying and fasting to make these dear young children of mine find the right road again, that road that leads to Jesus and, therefore, to their eternal joy.





I thank you for these intercessions of yours. I bless you and protect you.





Your Heavenly Mother





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBvxaCJflW0



