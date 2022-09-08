Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom DeWeese Leads the Charge Against Carbon-capture Pipelines | Beyond the Cover
50 views
channel image
The New American
Published 2 months ago |

Tom DeWeese, founder and president of the pro-liberty American Policy Center and a member of the National Council of The John Birch Society, recently gave a series of talks in Iowa warning against the carbon-capture pipeline climate-change alarmists want to build in that state, ostensibly to protect the Earth from CO2 despite the fact that this gas is essential for plant life. After his tour, he wrote an article about this lunacy for The New American that appears in our September 12, 2022 issue under the title, “Fighting Carbon-carbon Pipelines: Stopping Environmental Idiocracy.” In this interview for Beyond the Cover, he discusses both the success of his tour – pointing to the fact that freedom-loving Americans have had enough and are getting involved to stop the carbon-capture pipelines and (in general) to save our freedoms and American way of life. He also exposes the subversive agenda behind the idiocy.


To read Tom DeWeese’s article, visit https://thenewamerican.com/magazine/tna3817/page/234642


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
tom deweesethe new americangary benoitbeyond the covercarbon capture pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket