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Elon Musk: Big Neuralink Update (Brain Chips)
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191 views • February 05, 2021
Elon Musk has recently revealed a groundbreaking update with his company Neuralink and its brain chip developments that is going to absolutely shock you. You don’t want to miss what he had to say.
Musk founded Neuralink to prepare for an event that is being seen as a proverbial doomsday by many in the tech world: the singularity, which is when AI will far surpass the intelligence of humans.
Will this advanced AI be used by the one world government of the end days? Will this brain chip be used as the mark of the beast described in scripture? Watch the full program for answers to these questions, and what the church should do with this information.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Musk founded Neuralink to prepare for an event that is being seen as a proverbial doomsday by many in the tech world: the singularity, which is when AI will far surpass the intelligence of humans.
Will this advanced AI be used by the one world government of the end days? Will this brain chip be used as the mark of the beast described in scripture? Watch the full program for answers to these questions, and what the church should do with this information.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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