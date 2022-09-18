Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Soul Level Dilemmas

VA #116 Creator Discusses Soul Level Dilemmas





Description:

When returning to heaven, do we still worry about those left behind? What happens to the deep subconscious, and conscious levels of the mind? When a soul-based being is cut off from divine support because of misconduct, is the soul destroyed? Can the higher self that psychics talk to actually be an imposter? Do higher selves incarnate? What kinds of emotions do light beings have? Do souls differ in wisdom? Creator explains Jesus Christ’s important words “Store up for yourselves treasures in heaven” and how we can start now through prayer and healing. Join us!

