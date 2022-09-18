Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Soul Level Dilemmas
1 view
channel image
GetWisdom
Published 2 months ago |

VA #116 Creator Discusses Soul Level Dilemmas 


Description: 

When returning to heaven, do we still worry about those left behind? What happens to the deep subconscious, and conscious levels of the mind? When a soul-based being is cut off from divine support because of misconduct, is the soul destroyed? Can the higher self that psychics talk to actually be an imposter? Do higher selves incarnate? What kinds of emotions do light beings have? Do souls differ in wisdom? Creator explains Jesus Christ’s important words “Store up for yourselves treasures in heaven” and how we can start now through prayer and healing. Join us!

Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/

Keywords
healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket