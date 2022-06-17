C'mon Wind!

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Green New Scam
* Our leaders seem thrilled by this energy crisis.
* They don’t actually know much about energy.
* There are legitimate questions to be asked.
* Windmills have an obvious design flaw.
* [Bidan] wants to forge ahead anyways.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308036804112