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Father Son Spirit - Titles and Attributes Chart - Short
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12 views • September 05, 2021
This is a short list of the dozens of overlapping titles and attributes that God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost share.
Although the word trinity is not found in the Bible, this holy attributes chart should help anyone to understand that God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost are all Jesus in different states of being.
Mutual Title or Attribute; God the Father Jesus; God the Son Jesus; God the Holy Ghost Jesus; God; 1 John 5:7; John 1:18; 6:27; Philippians 1:2; 2:11; Ephesians 4:6; 2 Thessalonians 1:2; 1 John 5:7; John 1:1-3; 1:14; 1:18; 20:28; Isaiah 9:6; Colossians 2:9; Hebrews 1:8; Titus 2:13; 1 John 5:7; Acts 5:3-4; 2 Corinthians 3:15-17; Lord; Deuteronomy 10:17; Psalm 110:1; Matthew 22:43-45; 2 Corinthians 3:18
Watch the full Torchbearer Lecture Series to obtain a greater understanding of the Trinity, and the evidence you need to have stronger Faith, Trust, and Love of God and his ways. Click on the following link to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
For the full details on this series and valuable information on a variety of other topics, plus other viewing and downloading options, please see https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
Although the word trinity is not found in the Bible, this holy attributes chart should help anyone to understand that God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost are all Jesus in different states of being.
Mutual Title or Attribute; God the Father Jesus; God the Son Jesus; God the Holy Ghost Jesus; God; 1 John 5:7; John 1:18; 6:27; Philippians 1:2; 2:11; Ephesians 4:6; 2 Thessalonians 1:2; 1 John 5:7; John 1:1-3; 1:14; 1:18; 20:28; Isaiah 9:6; Colossians 2:9; Hebrews 1:8; Titus 2:13; 1 John 5:7; Acts 5:3-4; 2 Corinthians 3:15-17; Lord; Deuteronomy 10:17; Psalm 110:1; Matthew 22:43-45; 2 Corinthians 3:18
Watch the full Torchbearer Lecture Series to obtain a greater understanding of the Trinity, and the evidence you need to have stronger Faith, Trust, and Love of God and his ways. Click on the following link to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBG2q_3KGus&;list=PL0qwkdBdTcQ9r4QG2XyrqCSDo9l9b0t3Z&index=1
For the full details on this series and valuable information on a variety of other topics, plus other viewing and downloading options, please see https://www.TheTorchbearerSeries.com.
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