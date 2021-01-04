Reprieve? UK Judge Rejects Assange Extradition

RonPaulLibertyReport





News that UK Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US to face espionage charges has shocked supporters and opponents alike. Keeping Assange out of the clutches of the notorious Eastern District of Virginia Federal Court may well have saved his life. However, the judge did not oppose the US position that Assange committed the crimes he is accused of committing. Baraitser only ruled that because of the way he has been treated - and would be treated in the future - in government custody, Assange is too much a suicide risk to be sent to the US. Is this "victory" without principles going to stand? Also today: What happened to the flu? Fauci warns of a nationwide California-ization. Amen? And more...