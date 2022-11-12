Wow listen to Kanye drop truth bombs on how elites are controlled.

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“My momma was sacrificed....Bill Cosby his son, you're out in Hollywood...a lot of people come up missing.
They want to monetize and traumatize.
They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, Jay Z and Beyoncé but they can’t control me…I’ve never killed anyone so I can say whatever I want & not go to jail”
https://t.me/SpecialQForces/53728