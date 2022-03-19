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FULL SHOW: Hunter Biden Indictment Expected As His Business Partner Devin Archer Sentenced To One Year In Prison
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246 views • March 19, 2022
‘My God’ is the only response Americans can muster in response to the radical left that is now promoting men competing in women’s sports and genital mutilation of children. How much longer can this really go on? Tax expert Tyler Bennet joins to discuss how the government is stealing money from you and how you can fight back. Cara Castronuova joins to discuss the latest atrocities being committed to January 6th defendants. Another political prisoner of the Democrat party rots in jail in Portland while ANTIFA members are released with no prison time for their violent crimes. Owen Shroyer also covers the response to the media covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story and lying about developments in Ukraine.
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