Zanimations Samurai Cats fighting the Rat-Kuza

Synthwave music video made by me.Feel free to mirror this if you wish to do so, BUT! BIG BUTT!
You need to include (copy paste) the following in your description, due to me using a music track wich demands one to put this attribution into the description:
Neon Drive by Punch Deck | https://soundcloud.com/punch-deck
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons / Attribution 3.0 Unported License (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.