IoBNT and the ai they have on their own
Published 21 hours ago

(SOURCE) https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/iobntai:b

.

The nanobots can reproduce, manage their own neural networks and build their own ai all intra body. Meanwhile, you're told all sensors are wearables and not to read.


um ...

wireless tissue engineering

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emerging_technologies

.

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/s1019331622120073

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

.

https://www.metsci.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Overview-Cognitive-Radar-Past-Present-Future-Gurbuz-et-al-2019.pdf

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/19/17/3697

.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/1550147718768994

.

https://www.heartmath.com/blog/health-and-wellness/what-is-heart-coherence/

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?arnumber=10015751

.

https://www.neurotherapeuticsjournal.org/article/S1878-7479(23)00791-2/fulltext

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Types-of-possible-attacks-for-Bio-Cyber-Interface_fig4_353037619

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/304416001_Primary_User_Aware_k-Hop_Routing_for_Cognitive_Radio_Networks

.

https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/2103/2103.07415.pdf

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/BRNO-UNIVERSITY-OF-TECHNOLOGY-FACULTY-OF-ELECTRICAL-slova/3645f0a4058832c55acc30602e4b436c755d28cb

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Magnetic-human-body-communication-Park-Mercier/378fc03f36b7a0011ebfdfaf556197c59ceaada7

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/NFV-reference-architectural-framework-38_fig10_326679828

.

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/23/21/8972

.

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Application-Specific-Internet-of-Things-(ASIoTs)%3A-Ang-Seng/2c8674a726a982b39535967b21d570c6575a2732/figure/4


