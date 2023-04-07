‘SPELLERS’ DOC WINS TOP FILM FESTIVAL HONORS

Del and The HighWire Team are thrilled to share that the documentary "Spellers," inspired by the book ‘Underestimated,’ by JB and Jamie Handley, won ‘Best Documentary’ and the ‘Donor’s Choice’ Awards at the Phoenix Film Festival! The film explores the incredible journey of non-speaking young adults as they discover their voices through the method of 'Spelling to Communicate.'
#Spellers #PhoenixFilmFestival #JBHandley #S2C #Spelling
