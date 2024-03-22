Pets in Love
Mar 21, 2024
Stop Euthanasia! Poor Dog Fought Until His Last Breath to Get a Tearful Ending
The python is eating me, I can't move, I still want to live, help me”
He just wants to scream in pain.
This is the tale of Benjamin.
Benjamin's journey began in the midst of darkness. His paws crushed and his eye gouged out by vultures, he found himself teetering on the edge of life and death. But fate intervened when a compassionate soul stumbled upon him, unable to turn away from the suffering he endured. With a heart full of empathy and determination, this stranger whisked Benjamin away to the safety of a clinic, hoping against hope for a miracle.
