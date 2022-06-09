【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/6/2022 Why Do All the Natural Disasters Turn Into Man-Made Disasters in China?

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https://gnews.org/post/p1mw9d2f9
All natural disasters are turning into man-made disasters when they reach China. All the natural disasters that don’t exist, they want to create natural disasters, isn’t this crazy?