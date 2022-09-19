【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】9/6/2022 Why Do All the Natural Disasters Turn Into Man-Made Disasters in China?

https://gnews.org/post/p1mw9d2f9
All natural disasters are turning into man-made disasters when they reach China. All the natural disasters that don’t exist, they want to create natural disasters, isn’t this crazy?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.