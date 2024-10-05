Flagstaff Gardens Rally 5 October 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This rally focused on showing strong public sentiment against the Misinformation Disinformation Bill currently before Federal Parliament in Australia. The intentions of our government are blatant. It wants to censor free speech in every area that goes against their "officially approved" narrative. It was encouraging to see a reasonable crowd attend the rally, though thousands of people who have woken up chose not to add to our number. We hope these others will push back in different and creative ways. We are again called to "Kill the Bill!"