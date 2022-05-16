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5-16-2022 They HATE us, and they are telling us how they really feel
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70 views • May 16, 2022
Episode 57
Every time these people open their mouths, you can just feel their hatred towards us. We aren't in their club you see, and we are in their way. It is more apparent now we are scrutinizing every word they say, that they are working against the will of the people.
Watch the X22 report episode I mentioned here, where he discusses Russia and the findings shared at the UN Security Council:
https://x22report.com/the-wizards-guardians-of-intelligence-midterms-start-the-storm-ep-2775/
Every time these people open their mouths, you can just feel their hatred towards us. We aren't in their club you see, and we are in their way. It is more apparent now we are scrutinizing every word they say, that they are working against the will of the people.
Watch the X22 report episode I mentioned here, where he discusses Russia and the findings shared at the UN Security Council:
https://x22report.com/the-wizards-guardians-of-intelligence-midterms-start-the-storm-ep-2775/
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