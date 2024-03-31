Create New Account
DEAR ALIENS.... F#CK YOU!!! - THE ASTRA CARTA
The Prisoner
A RETARDED KING, ASTRO "NOTS" AND DIVINE RIGHT

Astra Carta - https://www.sustainable-markets.org/AstraCarta_charter.pdf

The King unveils the Astra Carta (Official Site)

https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2023-06-28/the-king-unveils-the-astra-carta-seal-at-a-space-sustainability

ASTRO-NOT Chris Hadfield - https://www.techvalkyrie.com/2023/06/astronaut-chris-hadfield-collaborates.html

Terra Carta (Summary) - https://www.sustainablemarkets.org/TerraCarta_summarium_Jan11th2021.pdf

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

