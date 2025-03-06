BrightLearn - Roger Ver: A Fight for Justice, an interview with Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode delves into the case of Roger Ver, known as "Bitcoin Jesus," who faces 109 years in prison on charges that his advocates, including Tracy Thurman, argue are politically motivated and unjust, highlighting the importance of his fight for cryptocurrency freedom and the potential broader implications of his case for personal liberty and financial sovereignty.
