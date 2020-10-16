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ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΡΙΑ ΑΠΕΙΛΗΣΕ ΜΗΤΕΡΑ-ΦΕΡΕ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΣΤΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ- ΑΛΛΙΩΣ ΘΑ ΣΤΕΙΛΩ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ
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19 views • October 16, 2020
ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΔΙΕΥΘΥΝΤΡΙΑ ΑΠΕΙΛΗΣΕ ΜΗΤΕΡΑ-ΦΕΡΕ ΤΟ ΠΑΙΔΙ ΣΤΟ ΣΧΟΛΕΙΟ- ΑΛΛΙΩΣ ΘΑ ΣΤΕΙΛΩ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ
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Fair Use Disclaimer: This channel may use some copyrighted materials without specific authorization of the owner but contents used here falls under the “Fair Use” as described in The Copyright Act 2000 Law. According to that law allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Πηγή: Focus fm https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVqw...
➡️ LIVEGR WEB TV - Ο πρώτος τηλεοπτικός σταθμός Social Media & WEB TV στην Ελλάδα,
♡ S U B S C R I B E
➡️ Subscribe to LiveGR TV: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiH3...
#News #Livegrtv #σχολεία
Fair Use Disclaimer: This channel may use some copyrighted materials without specific authorization of the owner but contents used here falls under the “Fair Use” as described in The Copyright Act 2000 Law. According to that law allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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